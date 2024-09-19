Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya dies at 87

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death.

Playback singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya's father, Vipin Reshammiya has passed away. The late music director and producer left for his heavenly abode on September 18 (Wednesday) at 8:30 pm. He was 87. Vipin was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Himesh's father was reportedly struggling with breathing issues and age-related health problems.

According to a Times of India report, Himesh Reshammiya's family friend, fashion designer Vanita Thapar, confirmed his father Vipin Reshammiya's demise. "Yes, he had a breathing problem," she told ETimes.

Thapar stated that the fashion designer is more like a family to them and that she would share a fatherly bond with the late music director, Vipin Reshammiya. "I used to call him papa since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps..." she told the portal.

Reportedly, Vipin's last rites will be performed on September 19 in Juhu, Mumbai. The Reshammiya family will bring his mortal remains to home soon.

For the uninitiated, Vipin Reshammiya worked as a producer in The Xpose (2014) and Teraa Surroor (2016). Bot the films were headlined by his son, Himesh Reshammiya. Vipin composed music for an unreleased film called Insaaf Ka Suraj (1990). Reportedly, the Naam Hai Tera singer once shared that his father, Vipin Reshammiya and Salman Khan were to collaborate on a film and that's how he met the superstar. After his father Vipin introduced him to the actor, Himesh got his big break as a music director in Salman and Kajol's 1998 film, Jab Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Back in 2021, in an Instagram post, Himesh Reshammiya revealed that his father Vipin Reshammiya composed a song crooned by late legendary singers, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. The track couldn't be released back then.

Calling the song "one of the finest classic melodies of all time", Himesh penned, "My dad composer Vipin Reshammiya had composed a beautiful track quite a few years back sung by the legendary Lataji and Kishore Kumar ji, unfortunately, it couldn’t be released then..."

Rest in peace! Vipin Reshammiya ji.

