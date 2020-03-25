From Himmatwala to Tubelight: Here are the 10 worst movies of the decade that are so bad that it’s good

Amid the 21 days lockdown, here’s a list of 10 worst movies of the decade which you can dare to watch but at your own risk.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown in India to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, everyone across the country is stuck at home. Indeed, being home bound for three weeks is no easy job and it can turn out to be quite irritating. But it is the time wherein we largely depend on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Voot etc to kill time and are often in search of good options as well. Interestingly, the top 10 picks of Netflix have been making the headlines today after Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Bypass Road secured a place in the list lately.

For the uninitiated, the movie, which had released in 2019, had opened to poor reviews and had a terrible run at the box office. But looks the movie managed to get herself a decent number of viewers on the OTT platform. And while everyone is quarantine these days and have plans to binge watch the movies or series on OTT platforms to have a good time at home, here’s a list of 10 worst movies which are so bad that they are good. But one must watch it at their own risk.

1920 London

Starring Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra and Vishal Karwal in the lead, 1920 London was the not so needed third installment of Vikram Bhatt’s horror franchise. Touted to be one of the funniest horror movies, the movie deals with an unintelligible love story between Sharman and Meera and an evil spirit who is after a soul and won’t budge without getting one. 1920 London not only lacks a strong storyline but it doesn’t have the feel of a horror flick. While the entire movie makes you long for a spooky, spine chilling scene, it won’t be fulfilled throughout the movie and shatters all your expectations of a horror movie.

1921

Vikram Bhatt’s struggle with the horror genre didn’t end with 1920 London. In 2018, he came with another not so horror movie titled 1921. Starring Karan Kundra and Zareen Khan in the lead, the movie was a mere lacklustre, slow-moving love story with unintentionally funny scares. Filled with the sounds of creaking doors, deafening sound effects, untimely death and incomplete love story, 1921 is certainly one of Vikram Bhatt’s most redundant work ever. Interestingly, the movie was television heartthrob Karan Kundra’s second attempt with horror genre which failed terribly.

Himmatwala

The remake of Jeetendra starrer 1983 release Himmatwala, this starrer has been a painful watch and is equally unfunny. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the movie seems to be celebrating the 80s era with this not so interesting spoof. From dialogues to lyrics and even a tedious screenplay, Himmatwala doesn’t disappoint you on the scale of getting worse with every scene. While critics call this movie an agonizing experience, one would need some real courage to watch it.

Humshakals

And we have another Sajid Khan directorial in the list and this time it is his 2014 release Humshakals. The movie revolves around the age old concepts of having judwaas or doppelgangers and features , Riteish Deshmukh and Ram Kapoor in the lead. The movie which was supposed to be a fun entertainer came with not so funny jokes and it only gets worse with time. Humshakals is a crazy ride with an expected story where the lunatics are replaced by the sane and vice versa and come with not so funny twists. One really needs a braveheart instead of popcorn to watch this movie by Sajid Khan

Tees Maar Khan

Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan too has joined the list of worst movies with her 2010 release Tees Maar Khan featuring , and Roadies brothers Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman in the lead. The irritating entertainer was touted to be an end of Akshay’s career back then, after all, he had delivered back to back flops in a year and Tees Maar Khan appeared to be the final nail in the coffin. Thankfully, Khiladi Kumar has improved his choice of movies over the years. The movie revolves around an internationally wanted con artist who is known for his half Robinhood acts, his love story with a C-grade actress and his irritatingly funny acts.

Department

Ram Gopal Varma, who has given several interesting movies like Company, Bhoot, Rangeela etc, seems to have lost his charm of making good movies. This was evidently proved by this 2012 release Department. Despite having an interesting ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rana Daggubati, Department was another failed experiment by RGV which left the audience wondering what he really wanted to convey

Roy

, who is a talented artist in the industry, has a history of giving unbearable flops. One from his list of flops was Roy. The movie was a multi-starrer romantic drama and also featured Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead. Roy was all about a confusing screenplay and almost no thrills leaving people clueless about the plot.

Teraa Surroor

Himesh Reshammiya has been making tiring efforts to carve a niche of himself as an actor. But looks like singer-cum-music composer should focus on his music only. His last release Teraa Surroor dropped similar hints. The movie was a classic example of ‘naam bade aur darshan chote’ as despite being touted to be an interesting action thriller, Teraa Surroor, which had Himesh in the role of a gangster was far from the plot when it came to execution. In fact, the movie turned out to be an endurance test for the viewers.

Tubelight

We can’t miss out ’s 2017 release Tubelight on the list. The movie marked Salman’s onscreen reunion with his brother Sohail after seven years and we still wonder why did they decide to make the movie. The movie was a remake of American movie 2015 release Little Boy and unfortunately, Salman was the worst thing about Tubelight. His performance as a feeble person in the movie was a colossal disappointment in this anti-war movie. Poor storyline and execution also add on the to the list of reasons for the disaster of Tubelight.

Sarkar 3

We are ending the list with another Ram Gopal Varma directorial which happens to be his 2017 release Sarkar 3. It was a not so required instalment of his popular Sarkar franchise. While the two instalments managed to win hearts, Sarkar 3 turned out to be a disaster. In fact, the ensemble of cast of Amitabh Bachchan, , Amit Sadh and Supriya Pathak also couldn’t save the movie. While the entire movie was a collaboration of some loose ends which RGV forgot to tie, the climax turned out to be pretty much predictable of this last instalment of Sarkar trilogy.

