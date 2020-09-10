Hina Khan, Asim Riaz or Karishma Tanna, which Bigg Boss runners up would you have wanted to lift the trophy?

Today, we decided to run a poll to ask avid Bigg Boss lovers which runners-up contestant between Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Asim would they have wanted to lift the trophy. Vote now

As we speak, we are just a few weeks away from season 14 of reality show Bigg Boss, and before we set out on a new journey with the new contestants, we decided to rewind and take you back to the previous seasons and ask that if not for Shilpa Shinde, Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati, whether fans and avid followers of the show would have wanted to see the runners-up namely , Karishma Tanna and Asim Riaz lift the trophy. Well, we all know that while Sidharth Shukla was the winner of season 13, Shilpa Shinde was the winner of season 11, and Gautam Gulati won season 8 and we decided to run a poll to ask if not for the winners, whether fans of the show would have wanted runners-up namely Hina, Karishma and Asim Riaz to lift the trophy.

Well, talking about season 13, when Sidharth Shukla won the show, Asim Riaz’s fans were left crestfallen and they took to Twitter to bash the makers of the show and called the show ‘Rigged’. Similarly, when Shilpa Shinda won season 11 of the show, Hina Khan fans were upset and likewise, die-hard Karishma Tanna fans wanted to see their Naagin actress lift the trophy. That said, before season 14 of the show commences, we decided to run a poll and ask fans of the show whether they would have wanted runners-up- Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Asim Riaz to have lifted the trophy in place of Shilpa Shinda, Gautam Gulati, and Sidharth Shukla.

Also, as per reports, season 14 of Bigg Boss is said to be based on the theme of the coronavirus lockdown as reports suggest due to the lockdown, everyone was staying at home, and therefore, the makers of Bigg Boss decided to introduce the fourteenth season of the show based on a theme wherein as part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy luxury activities. Also, just like every season, the tentative list of contestants who will enter the house consists of Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Akanksha Puri, Nishant Malkani, Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Kumar Janu and . Also, Adhyayan Suman, Chahat Pandey, Onir and Rajeev Sen have denied being a part of the show.

