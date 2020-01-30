Hina Khan channels her inner fashionista as dazzles in a white shirt & black tulle skirt for Hacked promotions

Hina Khan is busy with the promotions of her debut Bollywood film, Hacked. Recently, she stunned in a gorgeous look that left fans amazed. Check it out.

A well-known name in the television industry, is all set to leave an indelible imprint with her first Bollywood film, Hacked. While the trailer left everyone in awe of Hina’s acting on screen, it is her looks and style during the promotions of Hacked that is becoming headlines. The gorgeous diva is channeling her inner fashionista and ensuring that she puts her best foot forward for the promotions of her first Bollywood film. Hina’s recent look is full of fun and gorgeousness.

In the photos shared by Hina, we can see the Hacked star clad in a white shirt with a black tulle skirt with matching heels. The gorgeous star styled up her look with accessories like earrings and a belt around her waist and managed to leave her fans swooning over her style. As Hina posed, she smiled and had fun while turning muse to photographers. Her hair is tied up in a messy bun and Miss Khan’s make up seemed to be on fleek.

The gorgeous star shared several photos on social media that stole our hearts. Many fans commented and called her ‘beautiful.’ Meanwhile, Hina is busy promoting Hacked with her co-stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, Hacked stars Hina as Sam who becomes the obsession of a hacker after she breaks his heart and he decides to seek revenge. The songs of the film Tu jo Mili and Ab Na Phir se are trending across musical platforms. Hacked is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Instagram

