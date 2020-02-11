Hina Khan on doing a bold script like Hacked: I had to prepare myself a bit, it was not that easy

Hina Khan got talking about what it was like to work through a bold script like that of Hacked and also, spoke about it releasing before Lines. Read on to know what did she say.

has got her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked and one definitely cannot get enough of the buzz that it has been creating. Hina's journey from television to Bollywood has been unlike any other given she has explored multiple things and fared very well for herself over the years of being in the industry. Right from her debut shot to the two reality shows she has done and of course, the much talked about Cannes appearance.

Hina's film has garnered a lot of responses, and while the movie deals with a present day and age issue, it has a bold script, and ask her about her opinion, the actress revealed in an interview as to how she was a little shocked opposed to Rohan Shah, who has done more work. She added how she was taken aback but she was prepared and when she stepped into the industry, she was well aware of how common it is nowadays and that people shoot realistic cinema. The actress added how one has to show what goes down between a couple and while she had to prepare herself because it was not easy, she did go with the flow.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna: Best and Worst dressed TV celebs from the week gone by)

Talking about Hacked releasing before Lines which was originally supposed to be her debut film, the actress said how she has done films that weren't planned and while shoot-wise Hacked was her third film, it is simply the journey and destiny of every film and given Vikram Bhatt wanted to release the film immediately, it turned out to be her Bollywood debut.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More