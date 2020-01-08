Hina Khan REVEALS a clutter breaking poster of 'Hacked' and leaves her fans curious; Take a look

Hina Khan, who all set to reveal her new personality in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, has shared the first poster from the movie and it has left us all curious. Take a look.

is currently soaring high on success and happiness. The beautiful actress, who is loved by all on the small-screen is all prepped up to show her acting mettle in Bollywood again. Yes, the actress is soon going to spread her magic in Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Hacked'. Soon after its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the movie will hit the screens, and now finally, Hina has come out with a sweet surprise for her beloved fans.

Only a few moments ago today (Janaury 8), the pretty face took to her Instagram handle share the first poster from her upcoming movie Hacked. Sharing an interesting picture, Hina wrote, "There's nowhere to hide! You will be #Hacked on February 7, 2020. A stalker thriller by @vikrampbhatt Watch out for more, soon." Talking about the poster, it is extremely intriguing and gripping. Though Hina's look from the movie is not revealed here, but the picture contains a masked man with completely faded out background. What holds are attention firmly further is the hashtag #NowhereToHide. Well, we must say, the poster is a perfect combination of creativity and curiosity. It is clutter-breaking and thought-provoking. It keeps us wondering as to what will happen in this stalker-thriller. As soon as Hina posted this stimulating poster, fans went gaga over her and showered her with lots of love.

Take a look at the gripping Hacked poster here:

Surprisingly, the release of the film is pushed further for the third time. First it was supposed to go on floors earlier in April, then it shifted to August 20 due to unforeseen circumstances. Later it was reported it will release in January 2020, and now as per Hina's post it is evident that Hacked will now hit the screens in February, 2020. We hope the date is final as we can't wait to watch the gorgeous diva on the big screen now. Apart from Hina, the thriller also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

What are your thoughts on Hacked's new poster? Are you excited to see Hina in a different and challenging role this time? What did you make out of this goofy new poster? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

