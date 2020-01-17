Hina Khan REVEALS first motion poster of her film Hacked and it will give you goosebumps; Take a look

Hina Khan recently took to her social media handle to share the first motion poster of her upcoming film Hacked and it is extremely intriguing. Take a look.

is currently soaring high on success and happiness. The beautiful actress, who is loved by all on the small-screen is all prepped up to show her acting mettle in Bollywood again. Yes, the actress is soon going to spread her magic in Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Hacked'. Soon after its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to know when the movie will hit the screens, and now finally, Hina has come out with a sweet surprise for her beloved fans.

Only a few moments ago today (Janaury 17), the pretty face took to her Instagram handle share the motion first poster from her upcoming movie Hacked. The post finally gives us the first glimpse of Hina Khan from Vikram Bhatt's thriller and we're utterly impressed. It gives us an insight that someone is always keeping a constant eye on your private moments. It will make you believe that 'Privacy is a misconception.' She captioned the same as, 'Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20'

Take a look at the intriguing poster here:

