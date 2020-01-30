Hina Khan’s new song Mehfooz from Hacked is another soul stirring melody that will get stuck in your head

Hina Khan starrer Hacked is all set to release on February 7, 2020. The film’s new song Mehfooz by Arko dropped just a while ago and is a melody that will stick in your mind. Check it out.

is all set debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. Based on the perils of the current digital age, Hacked the story of Sameera played by Hina whose life is rattled after a hacker gets obsessed with her. The trailer featuring Hina as Sam left fans impressed as she played a career-oriented woman who is stalked by a cyber bully. The new song from Hacked, Mehfooz just dropped and it is yet another melodious number from Hina’s film that will stick in your head.

The song features Hina as Sam and Mohit Malhotra as Rohan. The two childhood friends come close to each other as they discuss their insecurities. Composed, penned and crooned by Arko, Mehfuz is another sweet ode to love that starts from friendship and promises to protect one’s loved one. Hina and Mohit’s understated chemistry is bound to leave you impressed. Hina looks absolutely splendid as Sameera and wins over your heart with just her presence of the screen.

(Also Read: Hina Khan's new song from the film Hacked 'Tu Jo Mili' shows the evil side of an obsessive lover; WATCH)

Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah as the obsessive cyber bully who rattles Sam’s life after being rejected by an older woman. The promotions of the film are going on and Hina is going all out to ensure her first film proves her mettle in Bollywood too. After having made a mark in television and also debuting last year at the Cannes Film Festival, Hina is all set to achieve her big Bollywood dream. Hacked will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :YouTube

Read More