Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone to premiere during the lockdown; Here’s when it will release

Hina Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked early this year, will now be seen in the short film titled Smartphone.

is one of the actresses in the industry who holds the knack of hitting the headlines be it for her personal or professional life. Although the entire country has been holed up in their houses because of the ongoing lockdown, Hina has made sure to be the talk of the town with her posts on social media. And while her massive fan army has been quite intrigued with her posts on Instagram, here comes a piece of good news for them.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is set to be back on the screens with her upcoming short film Smartphone. The short film was announced in 2018 and Hina had shared the first look of the movie. And now after much of the delay, Smartphone has finally got a release date. As per the recent update, the movie will be releasing during the ongoing lockdown on April 24, 2020, and will be premiered on Ullu app. Well, it is certainly a relief for the audience who are looking for their source of entertainment in this lockdown period. Interestingly, Hina also shared a poster of the movie on Instagram to make the big announcement.

For the uninitiated, Smartphone will revolve around the story of phone addiction that will unknowingly change the life of the central characters. Apart from Hina, this movie will also feature Kunaal Roy Kapur and Akshay Oberoi. Interestingly, Hina, who had become a household name with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her stint in Bigg Boss 11, had also made her big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked early this year.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×