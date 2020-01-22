Hina Khan thinks like a hacker and guesses what she will find in Kareena Kapoor Khan & Ranveer Singh’s phones

Hina Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Hacked. In a recent chat, Hina shared what she thinks she’ll find on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh’s phones if she ever gets her hand on it.

A day back, starrer Hacked trailer dropped and it left the internet in awe of her Bollywood debut film. The story of the film revolves around a girl named Sameera Khanna played by Hina, whose life gets rattled by an obsessive lover whose a hacker. While the response to the Hacked trailer was thunderous from Hina’s fans, it also raised importance about privacy. In a recent chat, Hina tried to think like a hacker and shared what she thought she’ll get in phones of popular Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, , and .

In a fun segment with Zoom TV, the gorgeous diva was asked to think like a hacker and share what she’ll find on Kareena and Ranveer’s phone if she got her hands on it. The Hacked star warned everyone in the chat that hacking is a crime for which one can be penalized too and then went on to mention what she’ll get to see on Kareena’s phone. Khan mentioned that Bebo has often talked about a close friends Whatsapp group called ‘guts’ which has her besties , , Amrita in it.

(Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love)

Hina mentioned that she’ll probably have messages on that group on her phone. When it came to Ranveer, the Hacked star mentioned that she’ll find pictures of fancy clothes that designers from other planets would have sent him. Hina also revealed that she thinks that probably that’s where Ranveer gets his hands on some amazing clothes which we often see him don.

The gorgeous actress was seen a day back in the city while promoting her first Bollywood film. Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra in it. Hina’s performance impressed her fans to such an extent that they started a trend on Twitter, ‘Hacked Trailer Rocks.’ Apart from this, many other TV celebs rooted for Hina’s debut film like Karanvir Bohra, , , Sahil Anand and others. Hacked is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Credits :Zoom TV

Read More