Hina Khan's new song from the film Hacked 'Tu Jo Mili' shows the evil side of an obsessive lover; WATCH

TV actress is on cloud nine, and she has all the reasons to be. Hina is finally making her big Bollywood debut debut with Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Hacked'. While the film is slated to release on 7th February, 2020, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to create the hype and walk along with the audiences. It was only a few days before that the first song from the stalker-thriller, 'Ab Na Phir Se' was dropped in, and now there's yet another treat as the second soulful track titled, 'Tu Jo Mili,' is also out. Yes, Tu Jo Mili has been finally released this morning and it sure looks like it will touch a million hearts.

It is often said, 'There's a very thin line between love, possessiveness and obsession.' Tu Jo Mili explores all of these and brings forward the reality of being trapped in someone's mad addiction for love. The song makes the right connection with Yasser's melodious voice, and Shakeel Azmi's relatable lyrics. Composed by Jeet Gannguli the music penetrates through the heart, and you feel the all emotions. It is again a romantic and emotional ballad that features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks like a dream in her white chiffon saree at Lions Gold Awards 2020

Hina as usual not only looks her best but also mesmerizes with her amazing skills. You will see Hina in a bold avatar with this song as she dons a bikini for a romantic pool date, and also shares some intimate moments with her partner. She's attractive, fierce and drop-dead gorgeous. There's no moment in the entire scene, where you'll want to take your eyes off her. While the song is beautifully shot, the story-line and message is what hits us.

The song tries to portray the evil side of an obsessive lover. It aptly tries to join the dots of what happens when someone keeps a constant eye on you. At first, you might feel Rohan's pain of seeing his love with another person, but as the pace picks up, you know it isn't love but sheer obsession. And obsession that will ruin and destroy lives. Brownie points for Rohan, as you will develop a sort of hatred for him as the song comes to an end, and what better for an actor playing a negative role to have his viewers moved.