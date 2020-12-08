  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hina Khan's next release Wishlist will leave a positive impact on the audience

Actress Hina Khan says working on film Wishlist had a positive impact on her, and made her reconsider her choices in life.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: December 8, 2020 05:50 pm
Hina Khan's next release Wishlist will leave a positive impact on the audienceHina Khan's next release Wishlist will leave a positive impact on the audience
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"This film is very special to me; I can positively say that it has made me retrospect and reconsider my choices in life," Hina said.

"One of the biggest takeaways for me while playing Shalini was that the best laid plans can go astray, sometimes – it's about simply going with the flow and believing that things will right themselves. I'm sure it's something that will bring a smile to people's faces but at the same time leave an aching pain in their hearts," she added.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Also starring Jitendra Rai, the film is about what happens when forgotten dreams are brought to life by a ‘Wishlist'. It is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Talking about the movie, Kazmi shared: "It has been a great experience working with Hina and the team of ‘Wishlist'. We've all, at some point, given up on our dreams or desires for other commitments and through this film, all we want to tell everyone is that it's never too late to find happiness – it's about believing in the individualistic meaning of life and coming to terms with it."

The film will go live on MX Player on December 11.

Also Read: Divya Bhatnagar no more: Hina Khan, Arti Singh, Aalisha Panwar & others mourn the TV star's demise 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Amrita Rao opens up about actors becoming popular because of their presence on social media
Jacqueline Fernandes wraps up her Dharamsala schedule for 'Bhoot Police'
Hina Khan, Asim Riaz or Karishma Tanna, which Bigg Boss runners up would you have wanted to lift the trophy?
Ishaan Khatter on his career: I am very happy with the opportunities I have received
Hina Khan’s short film Smartphone to premiere during the lockdown; Here’s when it will release
EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan reveals how the COVID 19 scare derailed her plans of attending the Cannes 2020