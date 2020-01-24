Hina Khan's romantic and emotional song 'Ab Na Phir Se' from the film Hacked hits the right chord; Watch Video

Ab Na Phir Se - Hacked: Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra's emotionally romantic ballad will leave you in tears. Take a look.

is brimming in happiness, and she has all the reasons to do so. The talented actress is finally making he big Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt directorial 'Hacked'. The trailer of the stalker-thriller dropped in a few days back and it has received a thunderous response from fans and critics alike. Within moments of the trailer being released, Hina's fans flooded social media with tweets praising the trailer as the Twitterati trended #HackedTrailerRocks. They were all praises about the Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai actresses oh-so-perfect performance and believe that her Bollywood debut has blockbuster written all over it.

While we were still trying to make the most of the eye-popping Hacked trailer, Hina has come out with yet another surprise for her fans. Yes, after an enticing trailer, the first song from the movie has been released. The romantic and emotional ballad titled 'Ab Na Phir Se', stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra. It explores the reality of 'Love is a beautiful pain that we all want to be in.'

This beautiful song is is sung by ace singer Yasser Desai. Composed by Amjad Nadeem Aamir, the heart-warning song reflects the pain that love brings along with it.

Yasser's soothing voice, melodious music, captivating story-line, enchanting aura, skillful direction and Hina's amazing acting chops, will surely penetrate in your hearts. Whether it is love, pain, or restatement, all these emotions are shown in the right proportion and aesthetically knitted together. If you've ever been Hacked in love, this song is surely for you. It brings out all your feelings when you receive deep pain from someone you only expected love. It will nudge the nostalgic soul in you. The ballad is a poignant reminder that love is indeed painful. And if you're not thick-skinned, then you might as well shed tears as the lyrics and Hina crying is enough to tap your hidden emotional side.

Listen to the heart-touching song here:

Talking about the movie, it aims to depict the reality of the modern world. Hina plays role of a successful business woman, who befriends a 19-year-old boy and gets herself in trouble. The film will hit the screens on 7th February this year. What are your thoughts on Ab Na Phir Se? Did you feel the pain too? Let us know in the comment section below.

