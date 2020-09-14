Hindi Diwas 2020: Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and others send wishes to their fans on social media

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2020, several celebrities took to social media and penned wishes for their fans.

September 14 marks a special day for India as the nation observes Hindi Diwas today. To note, Hindi was adopted as the official language of India on this day as a language which is widely used across the country for communication. Interestingly, while India is known to be a nation which has been blessed with varied languages, Hindi is one language that binds everyone together in the country. So, on this special day, the social media was flooded with posts celebrating Hindi Diwas.

In fact, several celebrities also took to social media to send wishes to the fans on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. tweeted, "मेरे माता पिता ने मुझे हमेशा सिखाया कि उस भाषा का सदा सम्मान करो जिसमें तुम सोचते हो और सपने देखते हो। मेरे लिए वो भाषा हिंदी है। जीवन में मेरे सपने हिंदी फ़िल्मों के माध्यम से ही सच हुए। हिंदी में अपने विचारों को अभिव्यक्त कर पाने पर मुझे गर्व है। #हिंदीदिवस की शुभकामनाएँ" On the other hand, Randeep Hooda shared a pic of bunch of books on microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “सिर्फ़ हिंदी की हिंदी मत करो, कुछ पढ़ा, कुछ लिखा भी करो ।। #हिंदीदिवस #HindiDiwas2020”.

Veteran actor Dharmendra also shared a clip of a scene from his iconic movie Chupke Chupke and wrote, “Har Bhash se mohabbat hai ..... आप के धर्म ने हिंदी का भी जी भर के आनंद लिया”. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “आज 'हिंदी दिवस' पे अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ! भारत के कोने कोने में विभिन्न भाषाएँ हैं और सब की सब प्रबल हैं और सबका अपना अपना प्रबल स्थान है! सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा!”

Take a look at celebrity wishes on Hindi Diwas:

T 3659 - आज 'हिंदी दिवस' पे अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ !

भारत के कोने कोने में विभिन्न भाषाएँ हैं और सब की सब प्रबल हैं और सबका अपना अपना प्रबल स्थान है !

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 14, 2020

Har Bhash se mohabbat hai ..... आप के धर्म ने हिंदी का भी जी भर के आनंद लिया pic.twitter.com/g51LmaQTsz — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 14, 2020

मेरे माता पिता ने मुझे हमेशा सिखाया कि उस भाषा का सदा सम्मान करो जिसमें तुम सोचते हो और सपने देखते हो। मेरे लिए वो भाषा हिंदी है। जीवन में मेरे सपने हिंदी फ़िल्मों के माध्यम से ही सच हुए। हिंदी में अपने विचारों को अभिव्यक्त कर पाने पर मुझे गर्व है। #हिंदी_दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ — (@akshaykumar) September 14, 2020

हिंदी दिवस पर सभी हिंदी भाषी और हिंदी को प्रेम करने वालों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 14, 2020

