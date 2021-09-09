Hindi Medium actress Saba Qamar in trouble; Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for THIS reason

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who was seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, seems to have landed herself in big trouble. Reportedly, arrest warrants have been issued against Saba and singer Bilal Saeed for shooting a dance video at a historical mosque.

According to reports in India TV, Lahore’s magisterial court had issued a bailable warrant for Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed for constantly avoiding the court hearings. The court adjourned the hearing till October 6. Last year, Lahore police had registered a case against both of them under Section 295 of the Pakistan Penal Code for the alleged ‘desecration’ of Masjid Wazir Khan in the old city of Lahore. As per the FIR, both Saba and Bilal broke the rules by shooting a dance video in the holy mosque and this even did not go down well with the masses, so much that Qamar and Saeed started receiving death threats. But, they had later apologized for their act. In fact, reports further suggest that even the Punjab Government had also sacked two senior officers in connection with violation of the mosque’s sanctity.

Talking about the video shot in the mosque, Saba Qamar had said, "It was the music video featuring a Nikah (marriage) scene. It was neither shot with any sort of playback music nor has it been edited to the music track.”

Well, this is not the first time that the actress has landed herself in trouble, before this too, she had received death threats when she had worked in the biopic of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch. She received death threats on social media for her "un-Islamic" actions. She was warned on social media that she might face the fate of Qandeel Baloch who was killed by her brother in 2016 for ‘disgracing the family honour’.

