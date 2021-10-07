Hindi remake of Malayalam hit film #Home in the works; Deets Inside

Abundantia Entertainment and Malayalam production company, Friday Film House have joined hands for the remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘#Home’ in Hindi. #Home is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, who attempts to reconnect with his children in today’s digital world. The film shows how social media is affecting relationships in our society. The film was recently premiered on a digital platform. However, to note, the two companies had also come together to remake the cult Malayalam film ‘Angamaly Diaries’ in Hindi which is currently under pre-production.

Talking about the film, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, Vikram Malhotra, said, “We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today. Abundantia Entertainment has always believed in combining meaningful story-telling with heart-warming entertainment and the Hindi remake of #Home is another step in that journey. In Vijay and Friday Film House, we have collaborators that share our vision and sensibility and I am happy to join hands with them again after the in-development remake of Angamaly Diaries”.

Actor-producer and founder of Friday Film House, Vijay Babu said, “#Home talks about relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era. It is a universal subject and I am truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake. Having collaborated with Abundantia Entertainment on the Hindi remake of Angamaly Diaries, we believe in their ability to take our film to newer heights and I am truly excited to partner with Vikram and the team, once again”.

Head Creative & Development, Abundantia Entertainment, Shikhaa Sharma said, “We are constantly on the lookout for stories that resonate with our audience in an emotionally impactful manner and collaborating with Friday FilmHouse for the Hindi remake of #Home, is part of the same philosophy. I can’t wait to work on adapting this poignant story in Hindi.”

