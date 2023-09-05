'His voice was shivering...': Anurag Kashyap on how Made In Heaven 2 controversy affected Neeraj Ghaywan

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most influential filmmakers in Bollywood. In his long career, he has made films that have left an impact on the minds of audiences and critics alike. Apart from that, he has also helped a lot of actors and filmmakers get their first major break in the industry. One of them is Neeraj Ghaywan who started out as an assistant with Kashyap and is now a director himself.

Anurag Kashyap on how Made In Heaven 2 controversy affected him

In an interview with Film Companion, Kashyap opened up about his conversation with Ghaywan which took place amid the Made In Heaven 2 controversy. He said there are very few people like Ghaywan whose integrity is unmatched. "Uss jaise aadmi ko, who is most loved, who has not had a misstep, ek din me maine usko cancel hote dekha hai. (A guy like him...I have seen him getting canceled in one day)." He added: "When I talked to him, his voice was shivering." Kashyap said that he was really "upset" because of this entire ordeal. "When a person like that gets attacked and canceled, yarr mann hi nahi karta hai kiske lie ladu, kyu ladu." (I don't feel like fighting after that, why should I fight for anyone?).

About the Made In Heaven 2 controversy

Dalit author Yashica Dutt called out the makers of Made In Heaven season 2 for heavily borrowing from her life for their show. She said that the character of Radhika Apte was inspired by her life but the team did not give her enough credit. Shortly after that, the entire team issued a joint statement rejecting Dutt's claims. They said that the character and the story were fictional. In response, Dutt said that the makers had met her and discussed her life without telling her about what it was. Alankrita Srivastav, who is one of the directors of the show, tweeted that the meeting took place almost a year after the shooting was completed. Made In Heaven 2 was directed by Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Alankrita Shrivastava. Upon release, the show met with a positive response for its progressive themes.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Neeraj Ghaywan comments on his episode; says ‘calling it a Dalit wedding was wrong’