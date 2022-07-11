HIT-The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu: Rajkummar Rao was the only person on my wishlist
HIT-The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu reveals Rajkummar Rao was the only actor on his mind for the role.
Director Sailesh Kolanu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case', said that actor Rajkummar Rao was the only one on his wishlist to cast as Vikram in his film.
Sailesh shared: "I wanted an actor who can communicate a lot without speaking much. Vikram carries a lot of emotional baggage which makes him a very intense guy, and he speaks very less and always is to the point. So I needed a terrific actor who can communicate a lot with his eyes and Raj is just that."
"I have been following his work for a long time and I love the way he gets into the skin of the character. He was the only person on my wish list and I am glad we got him on board."
Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer hits the theatres on July 15 2022.
