HIT-The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu: Rajkummar Rao was the only person on my wishlist

Director Sailesh Kolanu, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case', said that actor Rajkummar Rao was the only one on his wishlist to cast as Vikram in his film.

Sailesh shared: "I wanted an actor who can communicate a lot without speaking much. Vikram carries a lot of emotional baggage which makes him a very intense guy, and he speaks very less and always is to the point. So I needed a terrific actor who can communicate a lot with his eyes and Raj is just that."

"I have been following his work for a long time and I love the way he gets into the skin of the character. He was the only person on my wish list and I am glad we got him on board."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions HIT: The First Case.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer hits the theatres on July 15 2022.

