HIT-The First Case: Rajkummar Rao’s first glimpse as Vikram to be out on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who doesn’t miss a chance to leave his fans in awe of his acting prowess and versatility. The actor had made her debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha and has been a part of several popular movies like Kai Po Che, Queen, Aligarh, Stree, Omerta, etc. It has always been a treat to watch Rajkummar on screen. And now, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor is making the headlines for his upcoming movie HIT which is an action thriller.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead. HIT is the remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. And as fans are eagerly looking forward to HIT, the makers have come up with an important announcement as they are set to unveil Rajkummar’s first glimpse as Vikram. The announcement was made along with an intriguing motion poster as the makers unveiled that the first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as Vikram will be out on June 14. The poster was captioned as, “Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case. #HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June”.

Check out the motion poster of Rajkummar Rao’s HIT:

For the uninitiated, HIT revolves around an officer of the 'Homicide Intervention Team' (HIT) who doesn’t mind going an extra mile to rescue a woman who goes missing. To note, Rajkummar and Sanya were earlier seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. However, they didn’t share the screen. HIT will mark the duo’s first onscreen collaboration. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao’s HIT-The First Case gets a new release date