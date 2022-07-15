HIT-The First Case Screening: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan & others look stunning at event

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie HIT-The First Case. The movie will mark the second film in which the duo will share the screen space after the Netflix film Ludo. The film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and its makers are leaving no stones unturned in its promotions. While the film is slated to release on July 15, a special screening was held on Thursday and was attended by the cast and crew of the film. The actors present during the screening were clicked by the paparazzi.

In the pictures from the screening, Rajkumar Rao is seen wearing an all-black outfit and looked dapper as usual. Sanya Malhotra wore a green off-shoulder shimmery top and paired it with black pants. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan opted for a black crop top and paired it with white trousers and beige heels. Actors like Dalip Tahil, Abhishek Banerjee, and Milind Gunaji were also present at the screening. Others who also attended the film’s screening were director Sailesh Kolanu and Mukesh Chhabra.

Have a look at the pictures:

Details about HIT: The First Case

For the uninitiated, the upcoming crime thriller HIT-The First Case is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Hit. The movie starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Sailesh Kolanu also directed the official Hindi version of the movie as well. HIT revolves around an officer of the 'Homicide Intervention Team' (HIT) who doesn’t mind going the extra mile to rescue a woman who goes missing. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

HIT- The First Case will mark Rajkummar Rao's debut in the action genre. The actor, who has wowed the audience with his roles in Stree, Badhaai Do, Newton and more, his fans are eager to watch him play a cop in the upcoming film. Talking about his role in an interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he "thoroughly enjoyed" doing an action film. He also revealed the action in the upcoming movie is "real, organic and raw," and mentioned that he is proud of the movie as he is being presented in a different avatar in it.