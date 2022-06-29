HIT The First Case song Kitni Haseen Hogi: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra’s soulful track is the new love ballad
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra will be seen romancing each other for the first time in HIT The First Case.
Featuring Rajkummar and Sanya, the song is a sweet romantic number which has struck the right chords with hearts. The soulful number is sung by Arijit Singh and has been composed by Mithoon while the lyrics have been penned by Sayeed Quadri. The song gave a glimpse of Rajkummar and Sanya’s sweet chemistry and it was a treat for the fans. In fact, Kitni Haseen Hogi is set to be the new love anthem.
Check out Kitni Haseen Hogi song from HIT The First Case here:
For the uninitiated, this Rajkummar Rao starrer is the remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor is quite excited about the movie and called it an engaging story. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore and will be hitting the screens on July 15.
