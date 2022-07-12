HIT-The First Case song Tinka: Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra’s soulful melody evokes a feeling of hope

'Tinka' - the third song from the upcoming film 'Hit: The First Case', which stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, was released on Tuesday.

The track depicts a sense of yearning towards life as the protagonist Vikram is fighting against all odds. It evokes the feeling of hope that perches directly in the soul.

The soulful melody has been penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj. Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has lent his voice to the track. His voice adds to Rajkummar's performance.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions, 'Hit: The First Case' has been helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 15 where it will clash with the Tapsee Pannu-starrer biopic 'Shabaash Mithu ', which is based on the life of former cricketer Mithali Raj.

