Hit-The First Case Trailer: Rajkummar Rao & Sanya Malhotra take you on a journey filled with thrill & suspense

Ever since the news of Rajkummar Rao collaborating with Sanya Malhotra came out, fans have been eagerly waiting to see these two powerhouses sharing the screen space. Well, recently the motion poster of Hit – The First Case, featuring the Roohi actor was released and that has already gotten the excitement levels of the fans a notch higher. As promised the trailer of the film is out and we bet fans cannot wait to see the film in the theatre. Indeed it is exciting to see Rajkummar and Sanya in this new avatar.

The trailer begins with a girl getting abducted and going missing. Rajkummar Rao, who plays a cop gets associated with this case and is struggling to solve the case while he deals with trauma. Sanya Malhotra plays his love interest and tries to be Vikram’s (Rajkummar Rao) support. The trailer will get you on the edge of your seats and it is full of suspense and thrill. HIT-The First Case is the remake of the Telugu movie of the same name. Another highlight of the trailer is the chemistry between Rajkummar and Sanya.

Check out the trailer of Hit-The First Case:

For the uninitiated, HIT revolves around an officer of the 'Homicide Intervention Team' (HIT) who doesn’t mind going the extra mile to rescue a woman who goes missing. To note, Rajkummar and Sanya were earlier seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. However, they didn’t share the screen. HIT will mark the duo’s first onscreen collaboration. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

