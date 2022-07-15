HIT-The First Case Twitter review: Cinegoers laud Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer suspense thriller

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT: The First Case which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film, has managed to steal the show with its gritty storyline. The film released in the theatres today. The movie contains a well-wevaed plot that sustains the suspense throughout. The film, which delivers a sharp, if slightly over-the-top murder mystery, has managed to garner the interest of the moviegoers.

The cinegoers were impressed with the fact that the makers maintained the serious tone of the original film in the remake, which according to them proved to be a strong USP. The others hailed Rajkummar's fabulous craft and the way his maturity was highlighted in the character he played.

A Twitter user wrote, "#HitTheFirstCase is a must watch such an outstanding direction by #saileshkolanu sir in hindi debut as a director. Has to be such an incredible performance by @RajkummarRao @sanyamalhotra07 @shilpashukl marked her acting comeback after #chakdeindia & @jatinact (sic)."

Another user hailed Rajkummar’s performance as a cop and wrote: #HITTheFirstCase review: That's how you should remake an excellent crime thriller movie Rajkummar Rao, bhai ye batao ki ye banda kabhi bekaar acting karta bhi hai kya. Overall a good to watch suspense movie chahe original HIT dekhi ho ya nahi.

HIT-The First Case is an official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Hit. The movie starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Sailesh Kolanu also directed the official Hindi version of the movie. HIT revolves around an officer named Vikram (played by Rajkummar Rao) of the 'Homicide Intervention Team' (HIT) who doesn’t mind going the extra mile to solve a kidnapping case of two girls, one of which also happens to be his own girlfriend. At the same time, as he solves the case, he grapples with his own traumatic past. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.