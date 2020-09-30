HM Amit Shah responds to letter for the protection of Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai: Report

The news report by Republic TV states that Nitesh Rane wrote in his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, that Rohan Rai was present in the house when Disha fell from the building. He further goes on to add that, Rohan Rai may have left Mumbai or he was asked to leave to avoid being under the scanner.

As per a news report by Republic TV, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded back to the letter sent by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane seeking protection for Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai. The news report further goes on to add that politician Nitesh Rane had written to the Home Minister stating that Rohan Rai who was also Disha Salian's live-in partner had not been questioned by the Mumbai police. As per news reports, Disha Salian passed away on June 8. Salian was found on the ground in her building's compound.

The news report by Republic TV states that BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote in his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, that Rohan Rai was present in the house when Disha fell from the building. He further goes on to add that, Rohan Rai could have left Mumbai or he was asked to leave to avoid being under the scanner. This Nitesh Rane in his letter said that could be possible due to pressure from some people with immense influence.

The news report by Republic TV further goes on to add that HM Amit Shah has now responded back to BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's letter stating that he will launch an inquiry and action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry. The news report states that Disha Salian's death has been termed as a suicide by Mumbai police. Nitesh Rane reportedly states that Rohan Rai can shed light on the details of what went down on the day Disha Salian died.

