Holi 2020: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans and urge them to play safely

As the nation is taken over with the festive vibe of Holi, Bollywood celebs extend their wishes to the fans.

Holi is here and everyone is taken over by the colourful spirit of this festival. One can witness people playing with colours, pichkari, water balloons and of course relishing the yummy delicacies. While the coronavirus outbreak has been dampening the festive vibe of this festival of colours, but a sense of joy and happiness is still in the air. And while the commoners are busy enjoying the festival in their own way, Bollywood celebrities have also extended their wishes to the fans for the festival.

, who recently wrapped the Chandigarh schedule of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, shared pictures of his son Azad and wife Kiran Rao from their Holi celebrations. He captioned the image as, “Holi Mubarak guys. Love.” retweeted Mumbai Police’s tweet about fighting against the miscreants during Holi and urged his fans to have a safe celebration. On the other hand, also extended her Holi wishes to the fans and motivated them to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan won hearts as he shared a throwback picture from his Holi celebrations and he did look unrecognizable drenched in colours. He also revealed that he is having a working Holi on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “बुरा ना मानो होली है !! #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe.”

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a fun video of herself wherein her face was covered with colours and wrote, “Holi Hai #NoColour #DryHoli #SaveWater #Holi #BeSafe #goodmorning.” Abhishek Bachchan also sent his wishes to the fans and tweeted, “Wish you all a very happy, colourful and safe Holi. #HoliHai”.

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities Holi wishes:

Wish you all a very happy, colourful and safe Holi. #HoliHai — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 10, 2020

T 3465 -

होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह

हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ;

ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “

~ अब — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 10, 2020

