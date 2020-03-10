  1. Home
Holi 2020: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans and urge them to play safely

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
As the nation is taken over with the festive vibe of Holi, Bollywood celebs extend their wishes to the fans.
Mumbai
Holi is here and everyone is taken over by the colourful spirit of this festival. One can witness people playing with colours, pichkari, water balloons and of course relishing the yummy delicacies. While the coronavirus outbreak has been dampening the festive vibe of this festival of colours, but a sense of joy and happiness is still in the air. And while the commoners are busy enjoying the festival in their own way, Bollywood celebrities have also extended their wishes to the fans for the festival.

Aamir Khan, who recently wrapped the Chandigarh schedule of his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, shared pictures of his son Azad and wife Kiran Rao from their Holi celebrations. He captioned the image as, “Holi Mubarak guys. Love.” Akshay Kumar retweeted Mumbai Police’s tweet about fighting against the miscreants during Holi and urged his fans to have a safe celebration. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also extended her Holi wishes to the fans and motivated them to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan won hearts as he shared a throwback picture from his Holi celebrations and he did look unrecognizable drenched in colours. He also revealed that he is having a working Holi on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. “बुरा ना मानो होली है !! #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe.”

Bhumi Pednekar also shared a fun video of herself wherein her face was covered with colours and wrote, “Holi Hai #NoColour #DryHoli #SaveWater #Holi #BeSafe #goodmorning.” Abhishek Bachchan also sent his wishes to the fans and tweeted, “Wish you all a very happy, colourful and safe Holi. #HoliHai”.

Take a look at Bollywood celebrities Holi wishes:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Holi Hai #NoColour #DryHoli #SaveWater #Holi #BeSafe #goodmorning

A post shared by Bhumi (@bhumipednekar) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here’s to a day full of colours, laughter and mithai!! Have fun guys but also be safe. Happy Holi!

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

Credits :Twitter/Instagram

