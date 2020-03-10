Holi 2020: Kartik Aaryan shares a throwback pic of him playing Holi during his hostel days; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Since Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the occasion of Holi, the actor has shared a throwback picture from his hostel days where he is having a blast with his friends on Holi.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to his brilliant acting skills and good looks. The actor has never failed to impress the audience with his stellar performances. After having an amazing 2019, Kartik is all set to bring out the sequels this year. After Love Aaj Kal which released on 14th February, Kartik is currently busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. The actor recently headed off to Lucknow for the next schedule of the movie. He shared a post on his Instagram account saying, "Flying again Best of Luck-Now #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Lucknow schedule #CoronaStopKaroNa #WashYourHands."

Since Kartik is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow, the actor is missing playing Holi. On the occasion of Holi, Kartik has shared a throwback picture from his hostel days where he is having a blast with his friends on Holi. But he has one complaint against the director Anees Bazmee. Due to the shoot, Kartik missed playing Holi this year. Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote, "बुरा ना मानो होली है !! #HostelKiHoli Always been a shy guy Aur yahan Anees sir khelne hi nahi de rahe #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #Shoot #HappyHoli."

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars in a pivotal role. Besides this Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

