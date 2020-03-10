Holi 2020: Mira Rajput has the best gift for Shahid Kapoor for this festival of colours; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On the occasion of Holi, Mira Rajput has a special gift for husband and actor Shahid Kapoor that expresses her love for him.

's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. The actress never fails to impress her fans with photos and videos of her. While recently Mira had shared a blurry photo with Shahid Kapoor from his birthday celebrations, a few days back, Mira shared a not-so-blurry photo wherein she is seen clicking a selfie-and alongside the photo, Mira wrote, Just out of bed’ in 1977. The amazing star wife who loves to workout is usually spotted with hubby Shahid Kapoor post-gym session but since the actor is busy shooting recently she turned up solo for her gym session.

On the occasion of Holi, Mira has the perfect gift for Shahid. The actress who is donning a multi-coloured top has made a heart sign with SK written on top of the heart on her neck. Flaunting the paint, Mira is looking sideways donning glares and is flashing her million-dollar smile. Posting the picture, Mira wrote, "love life in technicolour." Isn't it too cute? On Shahid Kapoor's 39th birthday, Mira along with her kids and Pankaj Kapur had jetted off to Chandigarh to celebrate the actor's birthday.

(Also Read: Mira Rajput spotted in an all black look post gym session sans Shahid Kapoor; Check PHOTOS)

At a recent event, Mira Rajput opened up about her Bollywood debut and about the responsibilities she faces on looking after two kids. The star wife said that she is very happy being where she is right now and denied about getting in Bollywood. To look after a baby it is a big responsibility. When you have two it is even more. And for her having a partner like Shahid, having the family that she does she has got so much support.

Check out Mira Rajput's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More