Holi 2020: Natasa Stankovic plants a kiss on beau Hardik Pandya’s cheeks as they celebrate the festival; PHOTO

Today, Natasa Stankovic shared candid photos with beau Hardik Pandya as they wish their fans on the occasion of Holi.

As the entire nation celebrates the festival of Holi today, we had Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, and fiancé Natasa Stankovic, brightening up the day as they sent across their Holi wishes via social media. In the photos, we can see Serbian actor Natasa and Hardik posing with Krunal Panday and Pankhuri, as they all are twinning in white. In another photo, we have Natasa planting a kiss on Hardik’s cheek. Alongside the photos, Natasa wrote, “Happy holi from all of us…”

Ever since Hardik and Natasa have announced their engagement on social media, their loved up photos have been setting the Internet on fire, and it was on New Year’s eve that Hardik took to social media to post a photo of himself and Natasa Stankovic in which the actor can be seen wearing her engagement ring. “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. ???? 01.01.2020 #engaged,” the cricketer wrote. Apart from Hardik, a host of B-town celebs such as , , and others have taken to social media to wish their fans on the occasion of Holi.

In an interview, Hardik Pandya's father, Himanshu Pandya, spoke about his son’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic as he said that Natasa is a very nice girl, and the family has met her in Mumbai a couple of times, and Hardik’s father said that although he knew about their New Year vacation to Dubai, the family didn’t know that they were going to get engaged and that Hardik will go down on his knees and propose marriage to her. Talking about Natasa, she was first seen in Prakash Jha's 2013 film Satyagraha, and later, she appeared in season 8 of Bigg Boss Season.

Check out Hardik Pandya's Holi celebrations with ladylove Natasa here:

