Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan revisits his song ‘Rang Barse' from Silsila by posting a PIC with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan revisits his song ‘Rang Barse' from Silsila by posting a PIC with Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s evergreen song ‘Rang Barse’ from his 1981 film Silsila has been the anthem of the festival of colours. The song which was sung by Big B is truly a classic Holi song as the auspicious occasion is incomplete without the legendary single. The actor wished all his fans with a sweet dose of nostalgia by sharing old pictures of his family enjoying the festivities. Big B shared a major throwback picture with his wife and son Abhishek Bachchan. The sweet memory is bound to leave anyone in awe.

On the occasion of Holi, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle to post a black and white picture from his younger days at his bungalow Prateeksha. In the photo, we can see the actor playing Holi with his wife Jaya and son Abhishek. We can see Big B holding Abhishek on his shoulders while Jaya holds the little one by standing behind him.While sharing the picture, Big B captioned it, “Rang barse bheege chunar wali rang barse ..HOLI HAI”. The picture quickly caught the attention of netizens and the comments were flooded with wishes and commented a stream of heart eyes emojis.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor has been super busy with his forthcoming projects. Big B has multiple films lined up in front of him including Chehre which stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles. The actor will be also seen in Brahmastra, Jhund, and Mayday.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan is amazed by Kriti Sanon’s latest snap rocking a gorgeous strappy dress; comments ‘wow’

Credits :Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Share your comment ×