Holi 2021: Kangana Ranaut celebrates the auspicious occasion with the team of Tejas, says ‘This is my squad’

has been having a splendid time in Rajasthan as she is in her favourite city of Jaisalmer. The actress is currently shooting for her upcoming film Tejas and has been elated to spend time with the team of the film. From the moment the star landed in the city, she was welcomed by a traditional dancers as she shared the amazing dance on her social media. The actress was also greeted by the film’s crew with a warm gesture as they got two cakes for the actress.

On the occasion of Holi, Kangana is celebrating along with her team as she took to her Instagram handle to share her ‘working Holi’ picture. In the photo, the star can be seen donning a beautiful lime green coloured suit while sitting on the stairs. The crew of Tejas can be seen sitting around the actress as they all pose for the picture. The star captioned the photo, “होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं, रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं .... We are having a working Holi here is Jaisalmer but nothing can stop us from having pre Holi and Holika celebrations.” The star further added, “This is my squad #Tejas #HappyHoli”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram picture:

Meanwhile, in the film, Kangana will play the role of a fighter pilot named Tejas Gill. The film is directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from this, Kangana will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swamy as MGR in Thalaivi.

