Holi 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fun Holi days with Akshay Kumar as she wishes fans on the occasion

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a video from one of her songs which featured Holi celebrations with Akshay Kumar to wish her social media family on the occasion of Holi.
Mumbai
Holi 2021: Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls fun Holi days with Akshay Kumar as she wishes fans on the occasion.
While we mark and celebrate the occasion of Holi from the safety of our homes, celebrities are also doing the same. Today, as India celebrates Holi amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood took to social media to wish their fans and followers on the festive occasion. One of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan who shared a video on Instagram. While fans would've expected to see a photo of little Taimur doused in colour, Kareena's Holi post surprised her followers.

The actress instead chose a video from one of her songs which featured Holi celebrations with Akshay Kumar. Dressed in a saree, Kareena selected two slow motion shots which shows the actress throwing colour. The second shot features Akshay Kumar diving in the background. 

Wishing millions of her followers, Kareena captioned the post, "Reminiscing the happy Holi days with @akshaykumar and @shabskofficial." 

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's wish below: 

Apart from Kareena, several other celebrities took to social media to wish their fans and followers. Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra were some of the many actors who wished their fans. The most colorful photos came from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who celebrated the festival in the backyard of their London home with their respective parents joining them. The couple also shared several photos and gave a fun glimpse from their celebrations. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

