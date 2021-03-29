Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra celebrates the festival of colours with hubby Nick Jonas and his family; PHOTOS

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of his parents and wife Priyanka Chopra celebrating the auspicious occasion of Holi. Take a look.

Jonas has been super busy with all her upcoming projects. However, today on the occasion of Holi, the actress got to spend quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and his parents. The latter took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of the Jonas family celebrating the auspicious day in their festive spirit. The singer posted a picture of the family as they played with colours and wished his fans in the caption. He wrote, “Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi”.

In the photo, we see Priyanka donning a white shirt, paired with a grey jacket and sweatpants. The actress could be seen holding a water gun. Nick could be seen wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts. Meanwhile, his parents rocked all-white outfits and seemed cheerful as ever. The whole family could be seen with colours on their faces. Nick also shared snaps of the decorations they had, with beautiful flowers and paper lanterns. Fans of the duo wished the happy family and commented a stream of hearts under the post.

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ Instagram post:

After months of staying apart from one another due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, Priyanka and Nick have been living together in the UK for the past few weeks. The two have been teasing fans by posting pictures with one another on social media. The power couple also got the chance to announce the Oscar nominees this year, and needless to say, they were elated to share the exciting news.

