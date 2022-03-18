Holi 2022: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor enjoy the festival of colors in Juhu; PICS

Holi is the festival of colors and is fun to celebrate with friends and family members. Our star kids are no different when it comes to celebrating the festival. Speaking of which, the paparazzi clicked Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor on the occasion. They attended the Holi party in Juhu as they were clicked. They were seen enjoying the event.

In the photos, Ibrahim was seen dressed in casual attire and the Holi colors were all over him. He was also seen interacting with other people at the party. On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a cap as she enjoyed the party. However, none of them stopped by to pose for the cameras. But, by looking at the photos, it is safe to say that they enjoyed the festival very much.

See Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s photos here:

Speaking about Ibrahim’s big Bollywood debut, there is no announcement for it as of now. But, he has already done a few photoshoots for various brands and even appeared on the cover of a magazine alongside Sara Ali Khan. He is currently aiding Karan Johar on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rani Aur Rocky Ki Prem Kahani.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor will follow her late mother Sridevi and sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps and will soon enter the tinsel town. She will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

