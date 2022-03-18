Holi 2022 Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar & others wish fans, Yami talks about her intimate wedding
On the occasion of her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary, Aishwarya Rai shared a throwback picture of her father sharing a candid love-filled moment with granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, “Love you eternally dearest darling daddyyy-ajjaaa. Our guardian-angel forever and beyond… Thank youuu and love you” along with heart emoticons.
Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a sweet cartoon of people playing Holi to extend wishes on the festival of colours. In the caption. he wrote, "आप सभी को होली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं! यह रंग आपके रिश्तों में मिठास ला सकें,और ख़ुशी की भावना आपके दिलों में बरकरार रहे, यही कामना है #HoliHai".
Taking to his social media handle, Akshay Kumar had shared a video of himself wherein his face was covered with colours and he was all smiles while throwing colours towards the camera. He captioned the post as, "आप और आपके पूरे परिवार को मेरी तरफ से होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं. #HappyHoli!"
In her recent interview with Elle, Yami Gautam stated spoke about having an intimate wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar and said that it is high time to break the societal stereotypes about having a wedding ceremony in a certain way. "I would've opted for a minimal wedding even if it weren't during a pandemic. It’s your day, you decide what makes you happy! I’m lucky to have a partner who is in sync with my views"