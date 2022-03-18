Holi 2022: Sholay to Padmaavat; Five iconic Bollywood moments to revisit on the festival of colours
Holi – the festival of colours is here and it is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival marks the change of seasons from winter to spring and also celebrates the victory of good over evil. It has a religious significance and Holi is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm across India with colours wherein every colour had its own significance. Not just the common man, but even celebs also celebrate this festival with a lot of fervour.
In fact, as movies are considered to be the mirror of society, several Bollywood movies also reflect the craze of Holi in our society. Over the years, several Bollywood movies have featured Holi sequences which have managed to leave an impact on the audience. Be it Holi celebrations in Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr or the spectacular Holi scene featuring Ranveer Singh from Padmaavat, these iconic Holi scenes have managed to win hearts and leave an impact on the audience. So, as the nation gear up for the Holi celebrations, let's take a look at iconic Holi moments from popular Bollywood movies.
Sholay
Sholay is a cult classic movie of Bollywood which has given us several popular dialogues. Among these, Gabbar Singh’s ‘Holi Kab Hai’ has a different craze. The scene holds a lot of importance in the movie as soon after the scene, Gabbar attacks the Ramgarh village. Besides, we can’t forget the iconic number ‘Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jaate Hain’.
Darr
The song Ang Se Ang Lagana from Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer Darr presented a different emotion during the Holi festivities. For the uninitiated, the psychological thriller narrated the story of an obsessive lover stalking a girl and had even challenged to visit her during Holi despite police protection. The fear on Juhi’s face when SRK (the obsessive lover) confronts her did give us goosebumps.
This 2000 release movie holds a different place for every 90s kid. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jimmy Sheirgill and others, the romance drama gave us several special moments. But among all, the moment when Amitabh Bachchan allows the students of Gurukul to play Holi after being persuaded by Shah Rukh holds a crucial place in the story. Not only did the boys of Gurukul get the chance to play Holi, but it also served as an important event in their love stories. Besides, we can’t miss out on SRK and Aishwarya’s chemistry during the Holi celebrations.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela
This Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial marked Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration and we have been in awe of their equation ever since. To note, Ranveer and Deepika played the role of two carefree people hailing from arch-rival families. But despite the tense environment between their communities, Ranveer and Deepika were seen flirting around with each other during the Holi celebrations and their chemistry had set the screen on fire.
Padmaavat
The Holi scene was quote important in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. While it gave a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry, Ranveer Singh’s dedication as Allauddin Khilji to meet Queen Padmavati also left a mark. In fact, the scene wherein Raghav Chetan wishes Allauddin Khilji on Holi and he applies colour on his face had an impact on the audience.