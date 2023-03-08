Holi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan talks about ‘inability to partake in festivities’ post injury on Project K set

On March 5, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he got injured while shooting for an action sequence on the set of Project K in Hyderabad. Big B mentioned that his rib cartilage is broken, and he suffered a muscle tear to the right rib cage. He was taken to the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, where a CT scan was done, post which he was flown back to Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan is currently recuperating at his home Jalsa, in Mumbai, and yesterday, Big B shared that Holika was lit at Jalsa. He wished his fans a happy Holi, and thanked them for their prayers and wishes. Now, in his latest blog post written on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan mentioned that he refrained from any physical activity and that he was unable to partake in the Holi festivities.

Amitabh Bachchan says he was unable to partake in Holi festivities

In his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day ..” He then mentioned that the energy and enthusiasm with which Holi was celebrated, has gone amiss, and has been so for years now. He recalled the old times during Holi celebration, and the grand Holi parties. “The open house .. the celebratory welcome to all .. the hundreds that drenched themselves with music and dance and camaraderie .. starting early in the day and in a never ending mode till the dawn of the next .. those times may never come again .. I hope they do .. but it looks difficult .. at least for the present ..” wrote Big B.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan added that during times of contemplation, he looks back at his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s words. He then shared a few quotes by Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and added that just like his father, he too doesn’t like being referred to in the ‘glorious epithets’. “Sadi ke mahanayak , the greatest actor of the century .. no .. no such adjectives please .. just a simple name will do ..,” he wrote.

Project K also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

