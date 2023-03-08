Holi 2023: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda plays dhol; Has a blast celebrating the festival-WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has no plans of foraying into Bollywood, yet she already has a massive following on social media. She has over 875k followers on Instagram, who love seeing glimpses of Navya Nanda’s life. On Instagram, she often posts pictures from her travels, or her looks on special occasions, and her simplicity often leaves fans amazed. Today, Navya Nanda shared glimpses of her Holi celebration on Instagram, and looks like she had a blast celebrating the festival of colours.

Navya Nanda shares glimpses from Holi 2023 celebration

Navya Nanda first took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself, covered in gulaal. The picture shows her face completely smeared with green and orange gulaal, and Navya is seen flashing her adorable smile in the picture. “Happy Holi,” she wished her fans. The next Instagram story shows a basket full of gujiyas, a traditional sweet made on the occasion of Holi. Navya then shared a video clip on Instagram that shows her celebrating Holi with 60 people from various countries. “60 people. 30 countries. 1 language - LOVE!” wrote Navya, while sharing the video.

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular song Hori Khele Raghuveera played in the background, and Navya is also seen playing the dhol in the video. She wore a pink and white striped kurta for the occasion. Check out the video below!

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan was injured on the sets of Project K, in Hyderabad, a few days ago. Post consulting a doctor, and a CT scan in a Hyderabad hospital, Big B returned to Mumbai and is currently at his residence, Jalsa. In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he was unable to take part in the Holi festivities. “languishing in the environs of the home and the prevention from all kinds of physical activity .. the inability to partake in the festivities of the day,” wrote Big B.

