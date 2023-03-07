Holi 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan has a blast celebrating with Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan-PICS

Holi 2023 is here, and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the festival of colours with great zeal and joy. Many celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, and others have shared pictures from their Holi celebration. Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures as she enjoyed a fabulous Holi session with her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While Saif Ali Khan couldn’t be there, Kareena and the kids had a blast celebrating Holi this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holi celebration pictures with Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped pictures from her fun Holi celebration with Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The first picture shows Kareena, Jeh and Tim all drenched, and they are seen posing together on the terrace of their home. Kareena is seen smiling as she holds her sons Taimur and Jeh close. She is dressed in an oversized green tee paired with grey tights, while Taimur is seen in a blue-and-white t-shirt with blue pants. Jeh looks curiously at the water gun in his hand, and is dressed in a sea-green tee and grey shorts. The next picture shows Taimur looking happy as he holds the water gun. The third picture gives a glimpse of Jeh splashing water on someone through the water gun.

Describing how much fun they had celebrating Holi, Kareena wrote, “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.” Take a look at the pictures below!

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pouty selfies on Holi

Kareena’s yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani also shared a series of Holi pictures with Bebo. The first one shows Taimur Ali Khan smearing gulal on his mom Kareena’s face. Other selfies show Kareena posing with Anshuka, and her pout is unmissable. Take a look!

