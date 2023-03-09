Holi 2023: Priyanka Chopra drops meme-worthy PIC with Nick Jonas from last year’s celebration; Wishes fans

Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2023 with great enthusiasm this year! B-Town stars such as Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, and many others took to their social media to give us a sneak peek into their Holi celebration. Priyanka Chopra is another celebrity who celebrates Holi with the utmost zeal every year, and leaves us in awe with her Holi pictures with hubby Nick Jonas. On Thursday, Priyanka took to her Instagram to wish fans a happy Holi, and dropped a hilarious picture of herself and Nick from last year’s Holi celebration.

Priyanka Chopra’s picture with Nick Jonas from Holi celebration

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself and Nick from Holi celebration last year, and the expression on the actress’ face is priceless! The picture shows Nick Jonas following PeeCee, ready to burst a water balloon on her, while Priyanka has a shocked expression on her face. She is seen screaming as she runs away, and the picture is just meme-worthy! Nick and Priyanka are both completely drenched and covered in colours, and while Priyanka is seen wearing a casual tee and shorts, Nick wore a shirt and shorts with a floral print.

Wishing her fans, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Happy Holi to all celebrating! As u can tell we take it very seriously.” Take a look at the picture below!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Holi celebration last year

Last year, in March 2022, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures with Nick Jonas from their Holi celebration, and wrote, “Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to! #holihai.” The first picture is a candid of Priyanka, while another one shows Nick holding colour balloons. The third one is an adorable picture of Nick and Priyanka sharing a kiss.

