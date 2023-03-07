Holi 2023: Shahid Kapoor shares a Kabir Singh-style wish; Fans jokingly ask ‘Sidharth Malhotra ke ghar?’

Holi 2023 is finally here, and this year, people are celebrating the festival of colours with utmost enthusiasm. Bollywood celebrities also began the day by sharing photos and videos as they got ready to celebrate Holi. Ananya Panday took to her Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie with gulaal smeared on her face, while Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dropped joyful pictures from their haldi ceremony, and wished fans a happy Holi. Shahid Kapoor has also wished his fans on the occasion of Holi, but it has a Kabir Singh twist. His post came around the same time as his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara dropped pictures from her Haldi with Sidharth Malhotra, and fans had the most hilarious reactions.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh-style wish for fans on Holi

Shahid Kapoor sent Holi wishes to his fans by sharing a short video clip from his film Kabir Singh. The video shows Shahid as an angry Kabir Singh riding his bike while being covered in gulaal. He then gets off his bike and angrily walks into a building. The video clip ends there, after which the text reads, “Kuch nahi bro… bas Happy Holi wish karne aa raha tha.” Shahid shared this video, and wrote in his caption, “Holi mood.” Soon after Shahid dropped the post, fans had hilarious reactions. “Kidhar? Sidharth Malhotra ke ghar huh?" joked one fan, while another one commented, “Kabir after seeing @kiaraaliaadvani playing Holi with @sidmalhotra.”

One Instagram user commented, “It’s ur never ending Holi mood,” while another comment on Shahid’s post read, “Kabir going to their house after seeing kiara and Sid New Holi post.” Check out his post below!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s pictures from Haldi function

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wished their fans a happy Holi and dropped pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Kiara wore an orange sleeveless kurta for the occasion, while Sidharth was seen in a matching printed kurta. They both looked oh-so-in-love, as they smeared each other with haldi. The caption read, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours.”

