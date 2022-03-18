Holi, the best kind of mess: Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Angad Bedi go all out for festival of colours.

The festival of colours brings out the happiest faces and widest smiles. Neha Dhupia's Holi photos prove exactly that as the actress and host shared a series. Taking to Instagram, Neha revealed what her happy Holi morning looked like. The doting mum of two celebrated Holi with husband Angad Bedi and her kiddos. Joining them was her close friend Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Kemmu.

The rooftop Holi party also included the couple's friends as they went all out with dousing themselves with all kinds of colours. The happy bunch also shared several photos on the gram. Posing in her sunnies, Neha wrote, "The best kinda mess! From ours to yours … #happyholi."

Meanwhile, Soha also shared a couple of photos of playing Holi with Inaaya. She captioned it, "Colour me happy!! Happy holi boys and girls #happyholi."

Take a look at Neha and Soha's Holi celebration photos:

