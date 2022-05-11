Home in the hills with Anushka Sharma & daughter Vamika: Virat Kohli draws his idea of freedom.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are doting parents to their adorable little daughter Vamika. The parents continue to keep her privacy guarded but often talk about how their world has changed completely after Vamika's arrival. In a recent interview, Virat did not speak but instead expressed his feelings through a drawing.

At the ongoing IPL, Virat sat down for a fun chat with their team Royal Challengers Bangalore's funny man Mr Nags played by Danish Sait. During the chat, the Indian skipper opened up about a host of interesting situations. Towards the end, Virat was handed over a sketchpen and a drawing sheet and asked to draw what freedom means to him.

Not taking too much time, Virat quickly got to work. The cricketer began drawing hills, a river stream, a cute little home and even three stick figures. When asked to explain his drawing, Virat said, "That's us.. three of us. That's a house somewhere in the hills, a stream flowing, yeah."

Take a look at Virat's expression of freedom:

While Virat and Anushka have not revealed their daughter's identity, Vamika's pictures had gone viral during the One Day International ODI series between India and South Africa.

The couple had also published a statement, which read: "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

