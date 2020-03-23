Homebound due to Coronavirus? Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tusshar & Sharman’s Golmaal is Pinkvilla's pick for you

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi starrer Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released back in 2006 and is one of the fun comedies by Rohit Shetty that will leave you laughing amid the Coronavirus lockdown with family.

Coronavirus may have left all of us stranded at home with our families. But, the good part is that we can all rely on Bollywood’s classic comedies to keep us entertained. Speaking of this, today, Pinkvilla’s pick for you is , Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi starrer Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. The Rohit Shetty comedy flick that released back in 2006 managed to impress everyone so much that it was turned into a franchise. However, the first Golmaal: Fun Unlimited remains special for several reasons.

The film revolved around 4 blokes who were in search of ways to make money. Using street smart tactics, Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar (mute) and Sharman land up in a blind couple’s house played by Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Mukherjee. How Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky end up staying with the blind couple for days without being discovered as a group, manages to tickle your funny bones. Not just this, even supporting actors like Vrajesh Hirjee, as the goon who does ‘Naagin’ dance, Sanjay Mishra as Babli Bhai and Mukesh Tiwari as Vasooli Bhai managed to make everyone laugh.

Ajay as Gopal is the leader of the group of 4 who get overshadowed and always are seen taking instructions from him. When the heroine Nirali, played by Rimi Sen, walks in, things get even more hilarious. From the epic car race where Sharman dresses up as a girl and joins Madhav aka Arshad to defeat Nirali and her boyfriend to the hilarious acting done by mute Lucky aka Tusshar, everything about Golmaal spells fun.

Even the title track "Golmaal" by Anushka Manchanda and other songs like "Rehja Re" and "Aage Peeche" were chartbusters that Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar and Sharman starrer gave us. The film's most iconic and memorable thing was the bike driven by the foursome and it surely was worth a laugh.

But, the strength of the film lies in the chase for the treasure chest hidden in the blind couple’s house. When Ajay, Sharman, Tusshar and Arshad’s characters start their hunt for the treasure, they realize that other goons too are after the money of the blind couple. Hence, hilarious situations arise that leave one rolling the floor with laughter.

From Vasooli Bhai to Babli Bhai, all villainous goons are given a comic tinge which makes the plot of Golmaal even funnier. In times as serious as Coronavirus lockdowns, we could all use a break from the scary news and indulge in some family fun time with Rohit Shetty’s fun-filled flick Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Go ahead, review the film and let us know in the comments!

