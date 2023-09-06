'Honestly, I don’t want to...’: Sukhee actress Kusha Kapila reacts to rumors of dating Arjun Kapoor

Popular social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila is currently on a career-high. The successful influencer enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 3 million followers on Instagram. Taking a big step in her professional front, the actress has been a part of several big Bollywood projects like Selfiee and Plan A Plan B. Not stopping at that streak, the actress is looking forward to the release of her next female-led projects, Sukhee and Thank You For Coming. Apart from her professional achievements, Kusha Kapila recently grabbed a lot of eyeballs after her dating rumors with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor surfaced. Recently in an interview, Kusha reacted to the same.

Kusha Kapila reacts to dating rumors with Arjun Kapoor

Speaking with Zoom, Kusha Kapila was asked about what she feels like with all the news happening around her. Pointing towards her message on the broadcast channel, she was questioned about feeling the need to re-introduce herself and hoping that her mother wouldn’t read it.

Breaking her silence on these rumors, the Sukhee actress simply remarked, “Honestly, I don’t want to dignify this story with any kind of response”.

Kusha Kapila’s cryptic note amid dating rumors

A few days back, Kusha Kapila shared a cryptic message on her broadcast channel. Without referring and naming anyone, she wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)."

She further added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

Netizens were quick to speculate that the message was directed towards the dating rumors doing rounds on the internet.

Zorawar Ahluwalia and Kusha Kapila split

Zorawar and Kusha Kapila, who were married for 6 long years parted ways earlier this year. The announcement was made on June 26 through a social media post that read: “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Calling it a ‘tough ordeal’, the former couple explained their future plan and said that they wanted to focus on how to get through this period. They mentioned they need an immense amount of love, support, and respect towards each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the content creator is currently gearing up for the release of Sonal Joshi’s directorial, Sukhee starring Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. She also has Thank You For Coming featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill.

The films are slated to hit the theatres on September 22 and October 6 respectively.

