Honey Singh assures court he will not sell UAE villa registered in estranged wife Shalini Talwar's name

Rapper Honey Singh landed in major trouble a few weeks ago when his wife Shalini Talwar filed a domestic violence case against him in Delhi. Several hearings of the case have happened and in the latest hearing, Honey Singh assured the Delhi court that he will not sell property in UAE as his wife Shalini Talwar also has rights over it.

During the last hearing, the court had directed Honey Singh to not create any third party rights on the property nor sell it. It also directed him to file all the documents of his companies registered abroad along with other details.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John has been appearing for the singer. On Friday, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh recorded the counsel's statement, on behalf of Honey Singh, stating that he will not create any third party rights/sell his property in UAE, and will also file the company documents.

The next hearing will now be heard on 28 September, 2021. Shalini Talwar had filed a domestic violence case against estranged husband Honey Singh and his immediate family as well.

Her plea had stated, "Honey Singh and others also criminally intimidated the applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic and have tortured the Applicant wife immensely. As such the Applicant wife is entitled to a compensation of ₹ 20 Crores from the respondents."

ALSO READ: Domestic violence to sexual harassment by father in law: 6 shocking allegations made by Honey Singh’s wife