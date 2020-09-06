  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Honey Singh clarifies rumours of buying followers: These are just allegations

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for a fiercely loyal fan base, has opened up about the fake social media followers scam, saying when he started his career many people had made many accusations against him.
2462 reads Mumbai
Honey Singh clarifies rumours of buying followers: These are just allegationsHoney Singh clarifies rumours of buying followers: These are just allegations
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Honey Singh's musical rival, rapper Badshah's name recently cropped up in a sensational social media racket linked to creating fake 'followers and likes', after Mumbai Police investigated at least 20 prominent personalities including the latter.

Badshah had subsequently admitted to spending Rs 72 lakh to garner 7.2 crore views for his song "Paagal", in an attempt to create a world record.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh) on

Without naming anyone, Honey Singh told IANS: "I have heard a lot of rumours about rappers who have bought fake views for their songs. I want to say that when I started my career and I was getting popular people had made many accusations."

He said these are just allegations and nothing has been proved, for us to jump to a conclusion.

"This is a mark of progress, and artistes you are talking about have such allegations on them. It's a congratulation from my side to them because they are progressing and these are just allegations, so I can't say anymore on it," he added.

Speaking about his work, Honey Singh recently came out with his new track "Billo tu agg". The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has worked on with Singhsta, after "Makhna".

Also Read: Here's why Yo Yo Honey Singh says acting is not meant for him
 

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead
What’s in my bag with Nia Sharma
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement