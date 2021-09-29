Honey Singh domestic violence case: Court orders in camera hearing after consent from singer & wife Shalini

Yo Yo Honey Singh has been making headlines for a long time now but for all the wrong reasons. He has been accused of domestic violence by his wife. Court hearings for the same have been going on and the recent update in the case is that a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered in-camera hearing of the domestic violence case filed against the singer.

According to reports in The Indian Express, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh passed the order after taking consent from Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar. The judge reportedly said, “If there is even a slight possibility of reconciliation, that should not be ruled out.” Talking about the case, Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar had opened up about how she was allegedly physically assaulted by the singer over the 10 years of their marriage. She also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her.

Shalini also reportedly sought Rs 20 crore compensation from Honey Singh under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Talwar was represented by advocate Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner Karanjawala & Company, along with advocates Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap. Honey Singh was represented by advocate Rebecca John, while advocate Karan Govel appeared for singer’s parents.

For the unversed, Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar tied the knot in January 2011. Now we can only wait to hear what happens next in this domestic violence case.

