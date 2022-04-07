Honey Singh files an FIR after allegedly being manhandled at a Delhi club

Honey Singh, who has been known for his peppy dance numbers, has been making the headlines for an alleged manhandling case. According to media reports, Honey Singh was manhandled during his performance at a South Delhi club on March 27 this year. It was reported that a group of men forcibly got on the stage during Honey Singh’s performance and eventually disrupted the show. Following this, the renowned singer had lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police under sections of criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, etc.

The media reports suggested that Honey Singh was performing at Skol Club in South Extension-II on March 27. As per the FIR, “The 4-5 unknown men started misbehaving and disrupted the show. They started showing beer at the crowd and pushed the artists on the stage. After that, a person in a check shirt caught my (Singh) hand and started to pull me to the front. I was trying to avoid it but the person kept on challenging and threatening me. I also observed that he was armed. Another person in a red shirt was making a video and said ‘Bhaga Diya Honey Singh ko’”.

To note, the FIR was lodged after Honey Singh and his lawyer Ishaan Mukhejee’s complaint of nuisance, threat and misbehaviour. The complaint also mentioned that Honey Singh and other artists had left the venue in the middle of the performance after the incident. Earlier, Honey Singh had made the headlines after his wife Shalini Talwar had filed a domestic violence case against him and a compensation of Rs 20 crores.

