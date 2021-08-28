Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar breaks down during hearing in domestic violence case: Report

Content Warning: This article contains references to abuse and domestic violence.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar reportedly broke down during the hearing of domestic violence case filed by her against the singer in a Tis Hazari courtroom on Saturday. Shalini expressed her grievances and told the Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh that she was left with no other option.

According to a report by the news agency, ANI, Shalini told the Court that she stood by her husband Honey Singh and had given him ten years but he only abandoned her. In addition to this, the judge expressed her concern and asked Ms Talwar what she wanted from the court. "What stage is the marriage at? Where is the love lost?" the magistrate asked her.

The Court even reportedly suggested that it would be better if the matter could be settled. This conversation took place when Ms Talwar had gone with her counsel to show some evidence related to the case.

Earlier, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s lawyer had told the Delhi High Court that he will appear on the next date as he is unwell. In response, the Delhi HC has asked his counsel to submit medical reports and Income Tax Returns of Honey Singh and stated that 'no one is above the law'. Now, the Delhi HC has exempted the singer from today's appearance but has been asked to appear on the next date, i.e, September 3. It was last month that Shalini Talwar had filed a case of domestic violence, sexual violence, mental harassment, and financial violence against Honey Singh.